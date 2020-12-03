COVINGTON — A vote to transition to an in-house attorney was unanimously approved by the Newton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.
The decision was reached at the commissioners' regular meeting following a closed session discussion for personnel that lasted about an hour.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr said the board has no timetable yet to make the transition.
“None of the logistics has been figured out,” he said. “There is no timeline established as to when that will happen. They have to figure out a pay scale, staffing and a budget for the office.”
The county currently receives legal representation under contract with the firm of Jarrard & Davis, with attorney Megan Martin assigned to Newton County.
Board Chairman Marcello Banes has been a proponent of hiring an in-house attorney as a means of reducing legal spending. In August of this year, Banes called for the county to move quickly toward creating a legal department and hiring an attorney.
According to figures provided by Banes, in fiscal year 2017, the first full year under Martin’s representation, the county spent $1.072 million on legal fees, excluding the Sheriff’s Office, which is represented by Craig. Since that year, the county government’s legal spending began a downward trend, hitting its lowest point in fiscal year 2020 at $653,355.
This is not the first time the county has signaled that it would hire an in-house attorney in an effort to reduce legal spending.
Commissioners voted in November 2015 to make the move, effectively cutting ties with long-time county attorney Tommy Craig. The board had been under intense public pressure for months prior to that vote to make changes to legal services due to legal fees from Craig that had topped $1 million for each of the two previous years.
The board did not follow through on that 2015 vote to hire an in-house attorney, instead voting to contract with Jarrard & Davis in 2016, with Martin representing the county.
Over the past four years, Martin has worked to disentangle the county from a contentious years-long lawsuit involving the county landfill and other legal issues involving a failed reservoir project and more. At the same time she has advised the county on ways to reduce legal spending. In January 2019, the board voted to renew its contract with Jarrard & Davis for one year, with the understanding that both parties would work toward a decrease in the amount the county spends for legal services. That contract stated that the law firm and the county have “a common objective” to reduce attorney fees to no more than $700,000 a year.
Kerr said he anticipates the process of moving to in-house legal representation will take several months.
In addition to determining staffing size and budget, there are other issues to resolve. The Newton County Solid Waste Management Authority also receives legal advice from a Jarrard & Davis attorney. Kerr said it has not yet been determined if that relationship will continue or if the authority will use the county’s in-house attorney.
“These are some of the details we are going to have to work through,” he said. “And then there’s the recruitment process; how that will go, what will that take. There are a lot of open questions, but at this point the board did decide to go with an in-house attorney.”
