COVINGTON — A Black Lives Matter demonstration that felt more like a community event brought people of many races and walks of life together Wednesday on the Historic Covington Square.
The demonstration — a reaction to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis — came off just as the organizer had hoped it would. Timothy Birt said it was his goal to bring the community together to talk and listen to one another.
Birt said he decided on Sunday after much prayer to apply for a permit to hold the demonstration. He said he thought the event would draw about 30 people, in addition to his family members. About 300 showed up.
“I love the turnout, and I just love that everyone is peaceful, everyone is respectful and everyone is listening,” Birt said Wednesday during the gathering. “And that’s what we are here for. We want to come together as one. My focus right now for everyone out here is unity.”
People started gathering on the Square at about 9:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. starting time, with most standing in the shade of the magnolias and oaks in the Square park to escape the heat. Many carried hand-made signs.
As the crowd gradually increased, Birt issued a welcome, followed by comments from several local officials.
Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown assured the crowd his officers would uphold the constitution, but would not overstep their authority.
“I can say that I am dedicated to the constitution and the laws of this state,” Brown said. “I can go on to say that no deputy of mine would ever — I would hope — perpetrate such an incident that happened that has caused this nation to be in an uproar. This didn’t just start nine days ago … this has been going on since biblical days, so keep fighting, keep hope alive so that those who are coming behind you will see the change you made, because I see the change that was made by my foreparents and many others.”
Covington Police Chief Stacey Cotton, whose officers were present to direct traffic and meet with residents, said he was proud of Birt for fostering a peaceful demonstration.
“I wish the rest of the world would listen to people like Timothy,” he said.
“This is your constitutional right to stand here today on this town square or anywhere in this country,” continued Cotton. “… so my duty wearing this badge I’ve been wearing for over 33 years, that I swore an oath to to protect you, is to be your servant and to have a servant’s heart. Over the last few days we planned our response to make sure that this event could go on and to do it in a way that protected you. Not overwhelm - but protect you. We wanted to be here as a partner; we wanted to be here sharing this with you.”
Acting District Attorney Randy McGinley commended the crowd for exercising their constitutional rights in a positive manner.
“The First Amendment is first for a reason,” he said. “It is the most important part of the Constitution. You guys are showing exactly how it is done. You have the absolute right to come tell everybody what you think of the situation and do it the right way … we are better when we are together. We may disagree with each other on things, but let’s talk about it and disagree. … just because someone disagrees with you doesn’t mean you hate that person. Talk with them; have a conversation with them.”
Demonstration participants began marching around the Square at about noon and continued for more than 30 minutes, keeping pace with the iconic slogans of the Black Lives Matter movement — No justice, no peace! — Black Lives Matter! — George Floyd! — Hands up, Don’t shoot! — I can’t breathe!
At the close of marching, several speakers called on the crowd to become involved in the political process and exercise their right to vote.
“Voting is the voice of the people,” said Birt.
Tyler Still encouraged demonstrators to express their feelings about the Confederate statue that stands at the center of the Square park and to work to make a change in the laws that protect those monuments. Still said the Confederate cemetery would be a more fitting location for the statue where it would be honored as a piece of history.
“Earlier today I heard the phrase OneNewton, and I do bleieve that we are OneNewton,” said Still. “But as that statue stands, that does not reflect OneNewton. That says that black people are not welcome here and that we honor people who oppressed us. I don’t believe that we do. … that statue has been there 114 years telling us black people that we aren’t welcome in the center of our town. The Square is sacred to our entire community, and while that stands there it is a disgrace.”
