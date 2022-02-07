COVINGTON — Renovations at the Washington Street Community Center got a funding boost last week.
The center, which has provided after-school services to thousands of students over the years, received an additional $400,000 to help with renovations that are currently underway. The Newton Board of Commissioners approved the addtitional funding to supplement the $500,000 approved by voters in the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum. The additional funding will come from surpluse SPLOST collections.
Jeff Prine, director of Ascension Program Management, is overseeing the renovations at the former elementary school that was built in 1954. During the initial renovation work, Prine said it was discovered that the electrical system in the building wasn’t up to code and was, in fact, dangerous. He also said some additional roof leaks were discovered. He said there had not been any major renovations to the building since the 1970s and ‘80s.
“We wanted to get it weather tight and add some functionality, add an outdoor classroom, but more importantly to make it safe for the children and staff who work there,” said Prine.
The additional funding will be allocated as follows:
• $135,000 for kitchen renovation and replacement of kitchen equipment
• $145,000 for replacement of fixtures, furniture and equipment
• $50,000 for an outdoor classroom
• $70,000 to upgrade and replace the electrical system and other renovations not covered under the previous contract
Board members voted unanimously to approve the additional funding.
“I have do doubt that this money will be used to further the good things and good works I hear from Washington Street Community Center,” said Commissioner Stan Edwards.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
