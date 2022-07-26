COVINGTON — An update to Newton County’s Unified Development Ordinance that will reduce residential development density was approved by the Board of Commissioners July 19, despite opposition from builders.
The finalized update, which has been in the works for several months, coincided with the expiration of a residential development moratorium instituted by the county in 2021 and extended several times.
Key changes in the ordinance are the elimination of R-3 zoning, which is high density single-family zoning, and DR zoning, which is high density single- and two-family (duplex) residential.
The updated ordinance also increases lot sizes for R-1, single-family low density development, and R-2, single-family medium density.
In R-1 and R-2 zoning, the minimum lot size for a home on a septic tank system increased from 25,500 square feet to 40,000 square feet. For a home with water and sewer service, the lot size increased from 25,500 square feet to 35,000. The minimum heated square footage requirement remained the same at 1,800.
In addition, the ordinance reduces the number of multi-family and townhome dwelling units allowed per acre in the Almon/Crowell Road Overlay District on the west side of the county, where Commissioners Demond Mason and Alana Sanders have expressed concerns about high-density development.
During a public hearing on the zoning changes, Joe Padilla, representing Smith Douglas Homes, asked that commissioners delay a vote and allow time for developers to weigh in on the changes. Padilla said the changes would make it difficult to provide affordable housing for people who will be moving into the community to work at the growing number of industries.
“We need the moratorium to be lifted, but these changes go in the wrong direction,” said Padilla. He asked that Development Services work with the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, economic development officials and the housing industry to come up with changes that will “have a positive effect on working families being able to afford a home.”
Local developer John Dearing and Derek Wiley, government affairs director for the Great Atlanta Homebuilders Association, echoed Padilla’s request.
“We need just a little bit more time to get feedback from the development community and builders that live and work in Newton County and go back to the drawing board and work with staff to come up with something that can be agreed upon,” said Wiley.
Chamber President Debbie Harper said she understood the need for the county to allow the building moratorium to expire, but she urged commissioners to take a holistic approach to land use and zoning in the county.
“David Kent, the board chair for the Chamber, came before you a couple of months ago and you all agreed to look at a full county land use plan,” she said. “… I just want to keep that top of mind, that you all agreed to that, and we still look forward to working with you on that.”
Harper noted that Newton County Tomorrow is also currently working on a county land use plan in conjunction with the University of Georgia.
District 3 Commissioner Sanders said she is not attempting to stop development, but that density needs to be addressed. Sanders said there are currently 3,000 homes being built in her district, and the reduction in density is what her constituents are requesting.
“I can attest from living on the west side of Newton County how many homes are being built close together … and our infrastructure does not support what is being built.”
District 2 Commissioner Mason, whose district is also on the west side, said the board’s approval of the updated zoning ordinance is not an indication that the board won’t work with the Chamber or builders. The ordinance can be updated if the need arises, he said.
