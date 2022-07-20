COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners again failed to move forward on a decision to hire a consultant to oversee distribution of the county’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.
With District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan absent, the board deadlocked Tuesday night on a decision to hire Iparametrics LLC of Alpharetta to oversee program management of the funds and reporting to the federal government. Iparametrics was identified as the top candidate for the job following a Request for Proposals process earlier this year.
In late June, the county tabled a vote on the contract after District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders objected, saying she wanted to see the top three candidates and the reasons the others weren’t selected.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, Sanders again objected to the $420,000 contract, saying that she wanted to see a detailed scope of work with rates. She also objected to a clause that permits change orders of $25,000 or less to be approved by Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims.
Sims explained that the contract is “not to exceed $420,000” and could actually cost less. He also explained that the work done by Iparametrics would be approved via task orders and that each task order would come before the Board of Commissioners for prior approval.
County Attorney Aaron Meyer said that the change order provision is standard language in county contracts and applies to the contract itself. It would not give the county manager spending authority over the ARPA funds, he said.
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson, who was presiding over the meeting in the absence of Chairman Marcello Banes, said he was concerned about ARPA funds the commissioners have already approved and whether or not they have been distributed or would have to wait for a consultant to review them. He said he wants all recipients to be required to follow the same rules.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards and District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason voted in favor of the contract, with Sanders and Henderson opposed. In the case of a tie, the chairman can cast the deciding vote. However, with Banes absent, the tie stood.
Commissioners then voted unanimously to place the contract on the agenda for the upcoming Aug. 2 meeting.
Commissioners haven’t always been in agreement on hiring a consultant to manage the county’s ARPA funds. Last year former county manager Lloyd Kerr was forced out of his position after more than five years. Among other issues, Sanders, Mason and Henderson disagreed with Kerr’s plan to hire a consultant to oversee distribution of the county’s millions in ARPA funds.
The county received $10.8 million in the first installment of ARPA funding and received a second installment of a similar amount in June.
About $7.65 million has either been spent or allocated, with about $14 million remaining.
All ARPA expenditures must go before the full Board of Commissioners for approval and all are subject to legal review. An ARPA Committee, made up of County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter and Commissioners Stan Edwards and Sanders, reviews the spending requests before they are presented to the board for approval.
