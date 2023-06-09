MiracleLeague.JPG

Newton County's Miracle League complex at City Pond Park consists of a Miracle League stadium with an artificial turf field accessible for wheelchairs and walkers, a concession and restroom facility, a second multi-purpose field for able-bodied youths, a universally-accessible playground and parking lot. Both fields have covered bleachers and dugouts.

COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners has agreed to provide funding in support of the Miracle League All-Star Game to be held in Covington in October 2024.

Mike Hopkins, chairman of Friends of Newton County Miracle League, made an appeal to the board Tuesday night, requesting funding to help the organization as it prepares to host the national event at City Pond Park.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos