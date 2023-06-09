...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Friday June 9...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Friday June 9.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Newton County's Miracle League complex at City Pond Park consists of a Miracle League stadium with an artificial turf field accessible for wheelchairs and walkers, a concession and restroom facility, a second multi-purpose field for able-bodied youths, a universally-accessible playground and parking lot. Both fields have covered bleachers and dugouts.
COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners has agreed to provide funding in support of the Miracle League All-Star Game to be held in Covington in October 2024.
Mike Hopkins, chairman of Friends of Newton County Miracle League, made an appeal to the board Tuesday night, requesting funding to help the organization as it prepares to host the national event at City Pond Park.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.