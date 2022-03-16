COVINGTON — Excess collections from the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax were allocated to a number of projects in a series of unanimous votes by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.
Finance Director Brittany White told commissioners that the 2017 sales tax had yielded about $18.5 million in unallocated SPLOST collections that could be used to finish planned projects.
Funding approved Tuesday night included:
• $150,000 for the purchase of equipment to fully outfit a new firetruck. The truck and equipment were originally expected to cost $792,000, but since 2017 the price has increased to $942,683.
• $3 million to completely build out Springhill Park. The county had initially allocated $495,000 to go toward the project; adding $3 million will ensure its completion. “These people have been waiting a long time for this project,” said District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan.
• $750,000 for the second phase of the skatepark at Denny Dobbs Park. Phase one is already completed.
• $1.125 million for completion of the second phase of expansion at the Senior Services Center.
• $3.755 million to design and build a westside youth facility. The county had initially allocated $495,000.
• $147,000 to design the second phase of the Yellow River Trail System. Special projects consultant Jeff Prine told commissioners the county has already hired a design firm to develop a master plan for the northern segment of the project. These additional funds will pay for a southern segment master plan.
• $282,049 for additional improvements and renovations to Washington Street Community Center. These funds will make it possible to completely renovate the kitchen and add an outdoor classroom and storage building.
• $750,000 to pay for retrofitting the county Administration Building with an emergency power system. The total cost of the project will be $777,500.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
