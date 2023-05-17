COVINGTON — A consulting contract with Iparametrics to manage administration of Newton County’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds was approved by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.
The amended agreement sets an updated contract total amount and scope of work for the Atlanta consulting firm.
Under the new contract, the county will pay 10%, or $840,000, in administrative costs to Iparametrics for managing assistance programs that total $8.4 million in aid.
Consultant Kennedy Shannon, who attended the BOC meeting remotely, reminded the board that Iparametrics was asked to take over the management of rent, mortgage and utility assistance after suspected fraud was discovered in the administration of the funds by the Salvation Army.
Shannon said when Iparametrics first came on board it was with the understanding that they would be providing general consulting services, “but after the situation with the Salvation Army, we were asked to run all the programs … but the original amount that we bid does not cover all the additional services….”
The initial contract with Iparametrics was not to exceed $420,000.
District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders said she would have preferred that the county hire its own staff to do the work, but Shannon said the county could not have done the work as efficiently as Iparametrics.
“To create these programs and have them runnning the way they are and as fast as they are, you would not be able to do that internally if you hired individuals,” she said.
Shannon also pointed out that Iparametrics is insured against any errors in the administration of the funds.
“These are federal dollars; they come with a lot of strings,” she said.
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson said he thought the cost was too high.
Shannon pointed out that Iparametrics has a team of case managers who answer phones, check public records and check income records.
“You would need a staff of 30 people to manage these programs,” she said.
District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason said Iparametrics had stepped in and taken on work that the county could not do with its own staff.
“Ten percent is efficient for what they are providing for us because this board could not do it themselves,” he said.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said the county had exceeded the boundaries of the initial contract when it asked Iparametrics to take over from the Salvation Army.
“I believe Iparametrics was a godsend,” he said, before making a motion to approve the amended contract. Mason seconded his motion. The vote was 3-1-1, with Edwards, Mason and District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan in favor, Sanders in opposition and Henderson abstaining.
Areas approved by the Board of Commissioners for ARPA allocations are as follows:
♦ Willing Helpers Medical Services
♦ Viewpoint Mental Health
♦ COVID vaccination incentive program
♦ COVID incentive program marketing and promotion
♦ Law enforcement mental health program
♦ Youth Commission
♦ Liberty Middle School student organization
♦ Youth Engagement Grant Program
♦ Renter and homeowner assistance
♦ Utility assistance
♦ Non-profit Assistance Grant Program
♦ Small Business Assistance Grant Program
♦ Food Security Grant Program
♦ Increased access to broadband in underserved areas of the county
♦ Septic to sewer conversions for low income individuals
♦ Low income and senior home repair grant program
♦ One-time premium pay for essential workers
Recommended for you
These are the 20 cars with the highest driver death rates, according to Stacker's analysis of data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Click for more.20 cars with the highest driver death rates
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.