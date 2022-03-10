COVINGTON — Newton County has contracted with Planned PEThood of Georgia to provide spay/neuter surgeries onsite at Newton County Animal Services.
Animal Services has been working with Planned PEThood for the past several years to spay or neuter pets before they are placed in homes in Georgia. Planned PEThood has been picking up shelter animals once a week, transporting them to its facility in Duluth where the surgeries were performed, and returning them to the shelter.
Cindy Wiemann, director of Animal Services, said the program has grown so much that there were too many pets to place on the Planned PEThood transport bus, and some pets had to be released while awaiting surgery. Wiemann said the shelter has nearly doubled the number of pets placed in homes over the past few years.
Wiemann said Planned PEThood will use the surgery suite already funded at the expanded animal shelter to perform the surgeries, which will save money compared to transporting the animals to Duluth and back.
Under the annual contract, approved by the Board of Commissioners in February, the county will pay $1,000 one day per week for Planned PEThood to provide a licensed veterinarian and two assistants, plus the cost of controlled drugs. All controlled drugs will be provided by Planned PEThood and will be removed from Animal Services at the end of the day.
In addition to the fee for the veterinarian and assistants, Animal Services will be billed between $5 and $10 per dog, depending on weight, and between $5 and $15 per cat, depending on weight and sex.
Planned PEThood will also provide other surgical procedures as needed for an additional fee.
Commissioners approved the contract unanimously.
The shelter, which was expanded in 2020, can accommodate 40 dogs, 15 puppies or small dogs, and 30 cats. Adoption fees are as follows:
$100 for dogs and puppies
$75 for cats and kittens
The fees include sterilization, microchip, DA2PP or FVRCP vaccination, and rabies vaccination if the pet is over 16 weeks of age.
Shelter/kennel hours are Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call the shelter at 770-786-9514.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.