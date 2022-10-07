COVINGTON — Newton County Animal Services is hosting a Free Pet Vaccination and Microchip Clinic Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Turner Lake Park.
Newton County residents (all pet owners must present proof of residency) can receive a rabies vaccine, distemper/parvo vaccination, FVRCP vaccine for cats, microchip, flea treatment and spay/neuter voucher for their pets. This is approximately $200 in services for no cost to Newton County residents thanks to sponsors Planned PEThood, Petco Love, Atlanta Humane Society and HALO House for Dogs. The Atlanta Humane Society is also providing free dog food and leashes and collars in limited supply at the event.
The free clinic, located underneath the Kiwanis Club of Covington Pavilion at the park, is open to the first 200 dogs or cats with a limit of three pets per household. All dogs must be on a leash and cats in a carrier.
This is Newton County’s second free pet vaccination event. The first, held in March, saw just under 200 pets receive these vaccinations.
For more information on the clinic please visit ncboc.com and follow Newton County Ga Government on social media.
