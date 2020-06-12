COVINGTON — Despite the fact that other Newton County offices and facilities will reopen Monday, the Newton County Animal Services Office will remain closed due to ongoing construction and renovations.
According to the county, the animal shelter is expected to remain closed into the summer. County officials expect that keeping the facility closed through the summer will expedite the construction process.
The Animal Services facility is currently being renovated and expanded and will open later this year. The project includes additional space for cats, small dogs, puppies and larger animals, more quarantine space, renovated offices for staff and new infrastructure.
While the facility remains closed, Animal Services is adhering to the National Animal Care and Control Association guidelines of decreasing intake by only responding to emergency calls – aggressive dogs, livestock in the road or sick and injured animals.
Starting in July normal operations for dogs will resume. Cats, however, will still be limited due to the cat/kitten area being housed in the current shelter space, which will not be completed until mid-September.
“The decision to expedite the renovations was not taken lightly,” said Cindy Wiemann, Newton County Animal Services director. “This is the best use of both taxpayer funds and staff time with limited inconvenience to the residents of Newton County. Just in limiting the use of a temporary trailer for staff alone, we are saving several thousand dollars of taxpayer funds.”
Ground was broken on the Animal Services project on Jan. 29. Newton County voters approved the Animal Services expansion in a 2017 Special Local Option Sales Tax referendum. The SPLOST originally earmarked $1.2 million for the Animal Services facility, which turned out not to be enough to fund the project. In October 2019, the Board of Commissioners approved a transfer of $350,000 to the project from the capital improvement fund to augment the project funding.
The project also got a boost last year from an anonymous donor who gave $100,000 to the effort.
Sunbelt Builders was selected as the low bidder and best bidder on the project.
“We thank you for your patience,” Wiemann said. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone at our grand opening this fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.