COVINGTON — State and local government offices across Newton County are taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to protect employees and the public.
Following is a list of operational changes by department or office:
Board of Elections and Registration
In accordance with the Secretary of State’s office, the Presidential Preference Primary is postponed until May 19, 2020.
Clerk of Courts
Passport processing has been suspended. Other functions are requested to be conducted online if possible. For civil and criminal case filings, utilize peachcourt.com. For copies of sentence, divorce final, deed or other documents submit a written request for copies. Real Estate filings such as deeds, liens, plats and uccs are available at gscca.org. Trade name applications are accepted by mail at 1132 Usher Street, Room 338, Covington, Ga.
Courts
Jury trials and grand jury meetings will be postponed until at least April 13. The District Attorney is continuing to handle cases that are “essential” on a case by case basis. All arraignments, motions, and status conferences will be continued unless it is essential for public safety or in the event an inmate may be released from jail. (Bond Hearings etc.)
Juvenile Court
Juvenile Court is open for only essential functions mainly related to the detention of a child on delinquency charges or the removal of a child based on allegations of abuse or neglect.
Keep Newton Beautiful
The Great American Cleanup has been postponed.
Parks and Recreation Commission
Open gym sessions and the B.C. Crowell Cardio Fitness Studio are closed. All youth sports, including baseball and softball, have been cancelled. The Miracle League season has been suspended. The NCRC Easter Egg Hunt on April 4 and spring break basketball and wildlife camps from April 6-10 have been cancelled.
Public Information Office
The Newton County Government 101 scheduled for April 2 has been postponed.
Senior Services
The Josephine B. Brown Senior Center, 6183 Turner Lake Road, Covington, is closed until further notice. All clients receiving home delivery meals are still receiving meals.
Animal Services
Newton County Animal Services is suspending low priority/non emergency activity and responding to emergency and high priority calls only; reducing non-essential shelter intake and having its officers wear personal protective equipment to help mitigate the short and long-term effects of COVID-19 as recommended by the National Animal Care and Control Association.
