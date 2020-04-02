COVINGTON — Additional temporary funding for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was approved by the Board of Commissioners to cover increased spending related to the COVID-19 health crisis.
At the request of Sheriff Ezell Brown, commissioners agreed Wednesday via teleconference to set aside up to $164,685 per month to be spent on nursing support at the Newton County Jail, pay for school resource officers and fuel, auto repairs and overtime for patrol deputies.
According to County Manager Lloyd Kerr, nursing support will be funded at $13,000 per month and SRO pay at $91,000 per month, with the balance going to patrol costs, supplies and overtime. Kerr explained that SROs are typically paid by the Newton County School System when school is in session. With school now out for the remainder of the year, the county will have to pick up the cost of those positions.
Kerr said the funding will come from the county’s contingency fund and will be available for the duration of the shelter in place order. He said the contingency fund balance is currently $271,000.
“There is nothing else currently we are anticipating to use that money for,” said Kerr. “If we were to use that money up, we would need to look at our cash reserves in order to continue funding the needs of the sheriff.”
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards was the only commissioner to oppose the additional funding. Edwards asked the sheriff how the COVID-19 crisis has affected his department’s operations.
Brown said he has had to open an additional pod in the jail to serve as a quarantine unit for any inmates who may be infected with COVID-19. He also said officers who work in the quarantine unit would not be allowed to work in other areas of the jail. As of Thursday, there were no inmates at the jail with a confirmed cased of COVID-19.
In addition, Brown said overtime has increased because of the need to have additional staff members available to take the temperatures of people who enter the jail, and officers have had to take on the role of cleaning staff since inmates can’t be used for that work. He added that the Uniform Division has had to change its methods of patrolling in order to be more visible in the community as an enforcement measure for the shelter in place order.
