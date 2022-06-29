COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners unanimously approved an $82.9 million general fund budget Tuesday, although once the vote was tallied there was some confusion as to what had actually been approved.
The budget is based on a millage rate of 9.454 mills, which keeps property tax collections at the same rate as last year, despite a 22% increase in the tax digest. The budget also assumes an increase in Local Option Sales Tax and and motor vehicle title ad valorem tax collections.
The budget includes:
• Step increases for employees - $1,420,000
• Bringing minimum wage to $15 per hour - $300,000
• 4% cost of living adjustment for employees - $1,135,000
• Health insurance premium increase - $720,000 (12%)
• Contingency - $250,000
• New positions - $336,967
The budget also restores full appropriations for two nonprofit agencies and one quasi-governmental agency that had initially had their funding cut to $2,500. At the June 21 Board of Commissioners meeting, District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson had objected to the cuts in appropriations for McIntosh Trail Early Development Council, Nelson Heights Community Center and Washington Street Community Center. Sanders argued that if these three agencies received the reduced funding, then so should all quasi-governmental agencies, such as the Health Department, the Newton County Library System, the Highway 278 Community Improvement District, and others.
In 2022, Washington Street Community Center received $44,800; Nelson Heights Community Center received $38,000 and McIntosh Trail received $4,147.
County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter said the cuts were budgeted based on a policy approved by the BOC in May 2021 that limited taxpayer appropriations to private non-profit organizations to $2,500.
At Tuesday night’s called meeting on the budget, commissioners also considered a resolution that would require private non-profit agencies that receive taxpayer dollars to sign a memorandum of agreement with the county enumerating the services to be provided and to provide three prior years of financial records. Jaugstetter said those requirements would apply only to private non-profit organizations.
“You are giving taxpayer money to private entities,” said Jaugstetter. “I believe it is absolutely appropriate that you expect them to show you where those fund are going and to show you where those funds are going before you give them any money.”
Chairman Marcello Banes called for a vote on the budget. District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards made a motion to approve, with District 2 Demond Mason seconding the motion. The vote was approved unanimously.
However, when Banes called for a vote on the next item on the agenda — the resolution on appropriations — it became clear that some commissioners thought that item had been approved in the previous vote.
Banes again called the question, and Mason made the motion to approve the resolution, seconded by Edwards. The vote was 3-1 in favor, with Sanders opposed and Henderson abstaining. Henderson explained that he abstained because he misunderstood that the first vote was for the budget and he did not like the budget proposal.
Henderson then made a motion to rescind the budget approval. The motion failed with Edwards, Mason and Cowan opposed.
