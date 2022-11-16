COVINGTON — After months of discussions on how the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds would be spent, the Newton County Board of Commissioners has approved allocations to go to small businesses, non-profit organizations, youth programs and more.
Commissioners approved recommendations on the $16,922,876 in allocations at their Nov. 1 meeting. Three of the five commissioners — Stan Edwards, Demond Mason and Ronnie Cowan — voted in favor of the recommendations. Commissioners Alana Sanders and J.C. Henderson abstained.
Newton County has received $21.7 million in ARPA funds. The county has already allocated $5 million for capital needs to support county operations. Once the recommended allocations have been made, the county will have a balance of $4.5 million in ARPA funds remaining for future allocations.
Allocations approved by the board are as follows:
• Willing Helpers Medical Services - $672,900 (already disbursed)
• Viewpoint Mental Health - $400,000 (already disbursed)
• COVID vaccination incentive program - $50,000 - $50 gift cards to county residents who get their first COVID vaccination
• COVID incentive program marketing and promotion - $10,000
• Law enforcement mental health program - $150,000 to fund mental health professionals to work with law enforcement
• Youth Commission - $50,000 to fund a Youth Commission. Funds will cover stipends for students selected to serve on the commission and pay for activities and meeting expenses.
• Liberty Middle School - $9,327 in funding for travel for a student organization (already disbursed)
• Youth Engagement Grant Program - $500,000. This is a competitive grant program for youth-related programming. Funding is limited to $50,000 per project. Priority will be given to projects serving youths in qualified census tracts.
• Renter and homeowner assistance - $900,000 to assist those negatively impacted by the pandemic; $400,000 has already been disbursed.
• Utility assistance - $550,000 - $300,000 has already been disbursed.
• Non-profit Assistance Grant Program - $2 million. This is a competitive grant program for organizations that can demonstrate a reduction in gross or net income due to the pandemic. The maximum grant per organization is $100,000.
• Small Business Assistance Grant Program - $1 million. This is a competitive grant program for small businesses of fewer than 25 employees adversely affected by the pandemic. Businesses would have to demonstrate need by providing federal tax returns. The maximum grant per business is $20,000.
• Food Security Grant Program - $600,000. This program would make grants up to $30,000 to existing food pantries operated by non-profits.
• Increased access to broadband in underserved areas of the county - $1 million allocated; $506,127 already disbursed.
• Septic to sewer conversions for low income individuals - $700,000.
• Low income and senior home repair grant program - $1 million allocated; grants set at $15,000 per applicant.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.