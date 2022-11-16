NewtonBOC.jpg (copy)
Special Photo

COVINGTON — After months of discussions on how the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds would be spent, the Newton County Board of Commissioners has approved allocations to go to small businesses, non-profit organizations, youth programs and more.

Commissioners approved recommendations on the $16,922,876 in allocations at their Nov. 1 meeting. Three of the five commissioners — Stan Edwards, Demond Mason and Ronnie Cowan — voted in favor of the recommendations. Commissioners Alana Sanders and J.C. Henderson abstained.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos