...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FOR GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* Affected Area...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* Timing...Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...Northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 22
to 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
COVINGTON — A contract for Newton County’s new county manager was approved Tuesday night in a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Alana Sanders and J.C. Henderson opposed.
Harold Cooper was approved as the county’s choice for the position by the same 3-2 vote at the BOC’s April 18 meeting.
Under the terms of the two-year contract, Cooper will be paid an annual salary of $150,000, the same amount paid to Jarvis Sims, who was the county’s previous interim county manager.
Cooper, who was most recently human resources director for Henry County, will also receive any cost-of-living pay increases approved for other county employees, a county vehicle or an auto allowance of $500 per month, a cell phone, county-issued computer, paid life insurance premiums, paid short-term disability, county contributions to his health insurance premiums equal to what the county pays for other employees, reasonable travel expenses, and fees for continuing education. Performance reviews will be conducted annually as deemed necessary and additional reviews may be conducted as a management tool.
The contract also stipulates that if Cooper is involuntarily terminated from his position while willing and able to perform his duties, it will require a super majority vote of 4-1 of the Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Sanders objected to the super majority stipulation, as well as to performance reviews that are not required to be done annually. She said commissioners were not aware of performance issues with Sims. She also said the contract should require Cooper to reimburse the cost of training if he resigns prior to completing his contract.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards made a motion to approve Cooper’s contract; District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason seconded the motion. Sanders then made a substitute motion to table the contract, which was seconded by Henderson. That motion failed 3-2.
Commissioners then took up the original motion by Edwards. District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan asked the county’s legal counsel if the contract was “legally sufficient.” The response was, “Yes, it is.”
Cowan, Mason and Edwards voted in favor of the contract.
Cooper will begin his employment with the county May 8.
