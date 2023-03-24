Little Springs Farm(1).jpg

The Newton County Board of Commissioners has approved a Conditional Use Permit for a special events center at this home at Little Springs Farm.

COVINGTON — A Newton County farm will play host to German students taking part in internships in the U.S. through the Joachim Herz Foundation.

The Newton County Board of Commissioners on March 21 approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow a special events center at Little Springs Farm on Moores Farm Road, which is owned by the foundation. The center will be used to provide orientation and education to business interns from Germany who come to the United States for business internships.

