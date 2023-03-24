COVINGTON — A Newton County farm will play host to German students taking part in internships in the U.S. through the Joachim Herz Foundation.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners on March 21 approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow a special events center at Little Springs Farm on Moores Farm Road, which is owned by the foundation. The center will be used to provide orientation and education to business interns from Germany who come to the United States for business internships.
Paul Ludwig, vice president of development for Coro Realty Advisors in Atlanta, spoke on behalf of the CUP application, saying that the foundation was formed to “promote the education of young adults in science, education, economics, natural sciences and personal development.”
Ludwig said the foundation will renovate an existing home on 7 acres of land at Little Springs Farm for the event center. In addition to being used for the internships, he said it will be available for use by other nonprofit organizations.
Lugwig said there will be no overnight use of the center. He also said the remainder of the 2,700-acre farm will be undeveloped.
Little Springs Farm served as a home-away-from-home for German real estate developer Joachim Herz, who had real estate interests throughout the Southeast. Herz purchased the 2,700-acre Little Springs Farm at 92 Moores Farm Road in the 1980s. Herz died in 2008 and is buried on the property.
According to the foundation, the 4,500-square-foot mid-century home on the property will be adapted for meeting space with outdoor areas for creativity and inspiration.
A large room for meetings and shared meals will be created in the former residential wing. The former bedrooms will be converted into break out spaces for smaller sessions.
There are several verandas and seating areas around the house for indoor and outdoor meetings. As part of the renovations, the kitchen will be modernized, and a new entrance on the north side of the property on Moores Farm Road will utilize an existing airplane runway.
A portion of Little Springs Farm will continue to be used as a cattle farm. Other acreage will continue to be used as a hunting preserve.
Commissioners approved the Conditional Use Permit unanimously.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
