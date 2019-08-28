COVINGTON — This fall will be the Newton County Arts Association's 31st season.
From the hit classic "MAMMA MIA!" to the depths of the ocean in "The Little Mermaid" to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra returning to Covington for the 20th time, this season will not disappoint.
Take a look at their extensive calendar of events for 2019-2020 below:
Sept. 5 Live at Lunch series- The Sax Section perform a Concert on the Square.
Sept. 7 At First Glance: An Evening of Contemporary Dance from the Covington Regional Ballet Company.
Sept. 12 LIVE at Lunch series- ELEFVNTS perform a Concert on the Square.
Sept. 13 Summer Nights Concert featuring Rhythm Nation - Piedmont Healthcare Pink Out.
Sept. 19 Live at Lunch series - Fields perform a Concert on the Square.
Sept. 26 Live at Lunch series - Stratocats perform a Concert on the Square.
Oct. 18 - 20 installation of the musical "MAMMA MIA!" performed by the Theatre of Covington.
Nov. 3 Juju Jazz & Re Phillips Art Exhibit: The Healing Power of the Arts.
Nov. 10 Fall Strings Recital performed by Newton County Youth Strings.
Nov. 11 Veteran's Day Concert performed by Newton County Community Band.
Nov. 21 Lighting of the Square featuring the Young Artists Programs.
Jan. 19 Senior Cello Recital performed by Julia Gaines.
Jan. 26 The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra return to Covington for the 20 time!
Feb. 9 The Trey Clegg Singers perform Celebrating Diversity.
March 20-22 "The Addams Family" performed by the Oxford Acting Company.
March 27 Newton County Honor Jazz Band plays a Concert on the Square.
March 29 88 Keys: An International Piano Day Concert.
April 18-19 Disney's "Frozen Jr." performed by Oxford Singing Children & Oxford Little Singers.
April 21 Encore 20' Spring Concert performed by Oxford Youth Singers.
April 26 Spring Strings Recital performed byNewton County Youth Strings.
April 27 Sounds of Spring performed by Newton County Community Band.
May 2-3 "The Little Mermaid" performed by the Covington Regional Ballet.
Thursdays in May Live at Lunch series of Concert on the Square.
May 16 End of the Year Recital performed by the Covington Regional Ballet School.
Tickets for the season will go on sale Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. Subscribe to Art Association's mailing list and email blast to stay in-the-know. Visit their website for more information, to purchase tickets or to donate www.NewtonCountyArts.org.
The Arts Association Administrative offices have moved to The Dr. William L. Dobbs Center for Performing Arts 1169 Washington Street, Covington.