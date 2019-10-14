COVINGTON — Newton County has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR).
The certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting from GFOA. This achievement recognizes Newton County’s Finance Department for providing full disclosure with its finance for fiscal year 2018.
Newton County submitted its annual audit to GFOA in December at which time it was reviewed and judged by an impartial panel.
“This is an important recognition for Newton County and its finance department,” County Manager Lloyd Kerr said. “It shows that we are accounting for our finances with full transparency and providing full disclosure to the citizens of Newton County.
“As part of our Strategic Plan we are focused on transparency and cultivating a culture of trust, and being recognized for our financial reporting is just another way of doing this.”
You can see the fiscal year 2018 Newton County audits online at https://www.co.newton.ga.us/DocumentCenter/View/1259/2018-Comprehensive-Annual-Financial-Report.