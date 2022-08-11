COVINGTON — Newton County broke ground on phase 2 of the skate park located at Denny Dobbs Park Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The project will expand the area’s only skate park to approximately 1.5 total acres of elements for skaters to enjoy.
Phase 1 of the park opened in July 2021 with a ramp and handrails. The second phase was approved by the Board of Commissioners in April and will include a drop pool and more street course elements connected to the first phase.
“I’m excited about this expansion as we get ready to grow again,” Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes said. “This will be a great opportunity for kids throughout Newton County to come out and enjoy the skate park.”
The project is funded by the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax approved by voters under the category of District 2 improvements. Phase 1 was funded by $189,875 of SPLOST dollars. The BOC then approved another $750,000 of unallocated collections for Phase 2.
“I remember in 2019, I met some young people skating in the parking lot,” said District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason. “l introduced myself and asked them if they would like a skate park here at Denny Dobbs Park. They said ‘yes’, and here we are now in 2022 bringing on a second phase.”
Denny Dobbs Park is located at 6224 Ga. Highway 212 and features basketball courts, baseball/softball fields, a walking trail, playgrounds, a pavilion and splash pad, along with the skate park.
“Community economic and workforce development has become my passion over the last four years,” Mason said. “I want to do everything I can to elevate District 2 as well as Newton County so we can have amazing projects such as this one to help us have a better quality of life here in Newton County.”
