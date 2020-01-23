COVINGTON — Newton County school board members broke ground Tuesday afternoon on the site for the new high school to replace the current Eastside High School. The property is located on State Route 142 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 278.
RA-LIN and Associates of Carrollton, Georgia is building the new school, which is scheduled to open December 2021. Upon its completion, the school will accommodate 1,650 students.
In addition to central office administrators and current school board members Shakila Henderson-Baker, Abigail Coggin, and Trey Bailey— Eddie Johnson was unable to attend—the family of late school board member, Almond Turner was also invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.
“Mr. Turner was a dedicated member of the Newton County Board of Education and he played an important role on our team,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of the Newton County School System. “He was actively involved in all of the discussions concerning the construction of the new Eastside High School, so it was very important for us to include his family in the groundbreaking of the school. We were so happy to have them there to participate in his honor.”
