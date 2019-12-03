COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Education met early Monday morning to discuss the final resolution for honoring late Board member, Almond Turner.
Turner was killed at a family gathering in Meridian, Miss. on Saturday, Nov. 23. The community as well as the Covington Police Department and Newton County Sheriff's Office held a candlelight vigil for Turner on the Covington Square Friday, Nov. 29. Turner was laid to rest Monday, Dec. 2 shortly after 11 a.m.
Turner was elected to the Board in 1996 and was most recently in his sixth-term. He also served as public servant at the Covington Police Department for 45 years, retiring as assistant chief in 2016.
At Monday's meeting, Turner was saluted for his extraordinary and "exemplary service" by his fellow Board members.
The resolution for honoring Almond Turner states:
"Whereas, Almond Turner proudly and honorably represented the citizens of Newton County District four as a member of the Newton County Board of Education...during the twenty-three years he actively promoted public education and supported excellent educational opportunities for all students... during his tenure, Mr. Turner provided quality leadership to the Board through serving as both Board Chair and Vice Chair multiple years,...Now, therefore it be resolved that the Newton County Board of Education in a special called meeting commends Mr. Almond Turner for his exemplary service to the citizens of District four and to the students and employees of the Newton County School System. Be it further resolved that the Board will miss his commitment and dedication to upholding public education principles and policies, his willingness to listen to concerns of the public and his unique ability to discern quickly what is in the best interest for public education in Newton County....Almond Turner's dedication and commitment to the students and employees of Newton County School System will never be forgotten."
Each Board member signed the resolution, calling for unanimous approval.
The Board recalled fond memories of Turner and shared their stories, as did Superintendent Samantha Furhey.
"I hope we are all a little bit kinder and a little bit nicer having known Mr. Turner," said Fuhrey.
The Board's proclamation was presented at Turner's funeral service at Springfield Baptist Church later that day.
Fuhrey also presented the Superintendent’s Coin of Distinction to Turner, one of only three people outside the school system to have received that honor.