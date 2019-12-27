COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Education lost beloved long-term board member Almond Turner to a fatal shooting in late November. Now, the remaining members are responsible for appointing a new representative before the next school year.
Turner had served as the board's District 4 representative since 1996. He was most recently re-elected in 2016 and was serving the last year of his term. He was expected to run for his seventh term in 2020.
Turner, who also retired from the Covington Police Department in 2016, was killed Nov. 23 while attending a family birthday celebration in Meridian, Miss.
"The process for replacing a member of the Board of Education requires the remaining board members to appoint an individual who lives in the same district to fill the term," said NCSS Director of Public Relations Sherri Davis. "We have reviewed the process with legal counsel, and the board is preparing to welcome a new member to the Board of Education sometime in February."