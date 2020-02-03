COVINGTON — Eddie Johnson, representative for District 2 on the Newton County Board of Education, announced his candidacy on Friday, hoping to serve on the Board for a fourth consecutive term.
"It has truly been an honor to represent the citizens of Newton County’s second district," said Johnson. "The mission of the Newton County Board of Education is to provide educational excellence for all students and it is my goal to continue to contribute and serve on the Board as we work to achieve that mission."
In his statement, Johnson also highlighted that over the past 12 years, the school system has managed the budget in such a way that the school system has been able to restore salaries and some benefits lost as a result of the recession while continuing to prioritize resources to support and enhance the learning environment.
"I am proud of the tremendous progress we have made in educating our students, and I must commend the hard work and dedication of the teachers and staff for making that happen," said Johnson. "Among all of the measurements that track our progress, in my opinion, none matters more than the Newton County School System’s graduation rate. At 87 percent—our school system beats the state’s graduation rate."
Closing, "I wish to personally thank our students, faculty, staff and of course my constituents, for their continued support over the past twelve years," said Johnson." If re-elected, I will continue to work tirelessly for the success of all of our students."
