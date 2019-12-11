COVINGTON — At Newton County Board of Education's monthly work session on Tuesday, Dec. 10, Board members were presented with several renewals, amendments and purchases to review before the next meeting.
But first, the Board was required to take action on the contract for construction of the new Eastside High School facility.
Chief of Operations Dr. Michael Barr asked the Board to reward RA-LIN and Associates Inc. of Carrolton with the contract for construction. The contract value is set at $59,479,353.
An invitation for bids was solicited on Nov. 12 2019. Three companies participated in the process:
- Bowen & Watson Inc. of Toccoa valuing the construction at $59,684,000.
- MEJA Construction Inc. of Peachtree City valuing the construction at $62,032,000.
- and RA-LIN and Associates valuing the construction at $59,479,353.
This project and the cost is set to include the building itself and all associated requirements such as site grading, construction of storm drainage, curb and gutter, asphalt paving and concrete sidewalks. It also incorporates the creation of sports fields and parking lots.
The contract was approved with a vote 3 to 1, with member Eddie Johnson opposing.
The meeting proceeded with Executive Financial Manager Erica Robinson asking the Board to consider two actions; one relative to the current budget and one to the upcoming Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
Robinson asked the Board to amend the Fiscal Year 2020 budget to include a 1% one-time pay adjustment in January for all employees in the approximate amount of $1.1 million. Additionally, the Superintendent recommends that the budget also be amended to include the hiring of two elementary school assistant principals at an approximate cost of $150,000.
Other costs to be amended include:
- Applicable expenses for Proximity Learning valued at $175,000.
- Applicable expenses for substitutes and athletic supplements valued at $145,000.
- Applicable expenses to cover state budget cuts to non-QBE state grants valued at $50,000.
- Applicable expenses for textbook adoption valued at $1,000,000.
- Applicable expenses for general obligation bond interest payments valued at $347,300.
- And applicable expenses for extended learning opportunities (ELO) valued at $400,000.
The initial budget process is completed during the spring of each year. Therefore, some items are unknown and estimated during the initial process. A following budget review session is held in the fall and allows the board to identify areas of need that would have been budgeted otherwise.
If approved, the budget would reflect:
A beginning fund balance for the 2019-20 school year of $40,180,200 with a total revenue of $186,300,151, total expenditures of $196,683,689 and ending fund balance of $29,796,662.
Next, Robinson requested that the Board take action relative to the Fiscal Year 2021 budget calendar. The calendar is to coincide with the adoption of the final budget prior to the adjournment of the final board meeting in June 2021.
Moving right along, department leads and administrators then asked the Board to consider approval of several purchases.
Chief of Operations, Dr. Barr asked for the purchase of new band instruments and accessories valued at $74,612. This price is distributed across all NCSS middle and high schools.
Dr. Barr also requested the renewal of contract with Talon Plumbing of Tucker at the value of $205,000. The contract was originally rewarded in December 2018. The vendor has performed satisfactorily and has agreed to continue their service under current terms and conditions.
Dr. Nikkita Warfield, Director of Secondary Education, asked for approval of the Georgia Teacher Alternative Preparation Program (GaTAPP) fees for eligible teachers enrolled in the program provided by the Griffin Regional Service Agency. Overall expenses are set at $41,400.
Other request include: professional developmental services from the Georgia Center for Assessments valued at $69,339; media center books purchased from Follett School Solutions valued at $56,748.53; contract renewal with Manning Enterprises, K-12 Consultants at a cost set at 10% of approved funding disbursed to the school system; contract renewal with Harris School Solutions NextGen financial software valued at $38,471.78; and purchase of the IOWA assessments for use in elementary and middle schools valued at $139,500.
The Board will take action on all items on Tuesday, Dec. 17.