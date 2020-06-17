COVINGTON — Construction on the long-awaited northside fire station got underway Tuesday with a groundbreaking at the site on Gum Creek Road.
The groundbreaking for Station 8 was originally anticipated for February but was delayed due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
County voters approved funding for the fire station project in a 2011 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum. At that time, commissioners opted to wait until all the needed revenue had been collected before beginning construction on the project.
Once funding was collected, the county had to find an appropriate location for the new fire station. Officials initially thought the station could be constructed at the site of the existing North Newton station on Ga. Highway 81, which was formerly a volunteer fire station. However, further study of that site showed that it was not large enough for the necessary setback from the state highway.
A year ago the county approved a $41,000 contract to purchase a 4-acre site for the station on Gum Creek Road.
Kevin Price Construction was awarded the design-build contract for the project.
The county is also planning to build another fire station on the eastern side of the county after learning that fire insurance premiums for some homeowners in Districts 1 and 5 had soared following an October audit by the Insurance Services Office. That audit resulted in increased ISO ratings that subsequently led to the higher rates for homeowners.
The county has been looking at possible sites on County Road 213, Big Woods Road, Starrsville Road, Elks Club Road, Dixie Road or Poplar Hill Road for the new station, which is expected to cost $3.3 million
The new eastside station, in conjunction with the new fire station on Gum Creek Road and the county’s seven other stations, would place about 95 percent of the county’s population within a 5-mile distance from a fire station, a key criteria in setting ISO ratings.
