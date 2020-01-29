COVINGTON — Newton County Animal Services celebrated its history, its recent successes and its future growth Wednesday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for an expanded animal care facility.
Animal Services employees, county officials, animal advocates and others were on hand for the ceremonial shoveling of dirt at the Animal Services headquarters on Lower River Road.
The department’s name was recently changed from Newton County Animal Control to Animal Services to better reflect the work of the department.
Animal Services Director Cindy Wiemann thanked county officials for putting the department expansion on the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum to fund the project, and the SPLOST Committee for bonding the construction so that it could move forward.
Wiemann also recognized Betty Bellairs, founder of the Humane Society of Newton County and representatives of animal rescue organizations. She particularly thanks members of Planned Pethood of Georgia, who have taken weekly busloads of animals from Newton County to their Duluth facility for sterilization, making it more likely that the animals would be adopted.
“Since last May over 600 animals have ridden their bus to a better life,” said Wiemann.
Wiemann also said that last year almost 900 animals were transferred to rescue groups and that between 2018 and 2019, visitors to the shelter increased 34 percent. “That is an astronomical increase,” she said.
Newton County voters approved the Animal Services expansion in a 2017 referendum. The SPLOST originall earmarked $1.2 million for the Animal Services facility, which turned out not to be enough to fund the project. In October, the Board of Commissioners approved a transfer of $350,000 to the project from the capital improvement fund to augment the project funding. The project also got a boost last year from an anonymous donor who gave $100,000 to the effort.
Sunbelt Builders was selected as the low bidder and best bidder on the project.
“As you an see our SPLOST dollars are hard at work again,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes at the groundbreaking. “We are thankful to be here with Animal Services today. Animal Services is not what it used to be; it used to be just the dog catcher and now it’s involved in so much more, and we’re exicted about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.