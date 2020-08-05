COVINGTON — Newton County Fire Service Station 4 will be located on Big Woods Road in the eastern portion of the county after the Board of Commissioners voted July 21 to purchase 5 acres of land for the station.
The property will be purchased from the Peggy Jean Knox residual trust for $65,000.
Commissioners agreed to build the new station after learning that fire insurance premiums for some homeowners in Districts 1 and 5 had soared following an October audit by the Insurance Services Office. That audit resulted in increased ISO ratings that subsequently led to the higher rates for homeowners.
The county expects the new fire station will cost about $3 million to construct, with an additional estimated $875,000 for apparatus and equipment. Staffing and training personnel would be additional costs.
The county is already in the process of building Fire Station No. 8 on Gum Creek Road north of Oxford and has plans to renovate Station 2 at Rocky Plains.
The new Station 4, in conjunction with the new fire station on Gum Creek Road and the county’s seven other stations, would place about 95 percent of the county’s population within a 5-mile distance from a fire station, a key criteria in setting ISO ratings.
