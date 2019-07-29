COVINGTON - The local Newton County Cadet Civil Air Patrol Squadron recently completed an overnight emergency services field training exercise at Hard Labor Creek State Park.
This 24-hour exercise, conducted on May 31 and June 1, allowed both cadets and their adult leaders the opportunity to broaden their knowledge and skills in the areas of search and rescue, field navigation, radio communications and shelter and survival techniques. Cadets utilized portable radios, learning proper communications procedure, conducted search and rescue training using different methods and equipment and learned remote survival skills such as shelter construction and the safe utilization of available natural resources.
This training will serve as a foundation for cadets and squadron members to pursue certification in emergency services with the Civil Air Patrol. With 6,900 aircrew members and nearly 33,000 emergency responders trained to FEMA standards, the individuals certified in emergency services are always prepared, both in the air and on the ground, to serve at both the state and local level as well as at the federal level when tasked by the U.S. Air Force.
Civil Air Patrol’s homeland security efforts include aerial reconnaissance, air intercept training, impact assessment, light transport, communications support and low-level route surveys. Disaster relief support is provided through the use of aerial photography as well as chaplain services to help those impacted by these events. CAP also supports the federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in the War on Drugs by providing resources as needed. Dedicated to the leaders of tomorrow, this unique opportunity is open to youth from the ages of 12 to 18.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s total force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually. CAP’s 63,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to over 26,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com or www.CAP.news for more information.