COVINGTON — Newton County and the municipalities in the county have settled on a 2023 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax allocation for the upcoming referendum for the 1% sales tax.
Newton commissioners unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with the cities Tuesday night, setting the county’s portion of the six-year sales tax collections at 78%, with the remaining 22% to be allocated among the cities of Covington, Porterdale, Oxford, Newborn, Mansfield and Social Circle.
The county had previously sought to keep 80% of collections, with the 20% balance going to the cities. However, the city of Covington, also representing the other municipalities, in July had approved the 78/22% allocation.
The city and county have also approved project lists for the SPLOST funds, which are expected to total at least $108 million. Any funds collected in excess of the $108 million will also be allocated based on the 78/22% split.
If the referendum is approved by voters on Nov. 8, the 2023 SPLOST collections will begin July 1, 2023, immediately following the expiration of 2017 SPLOST collections.
The cities’ share of revenues will be allocated as follows:
• 73.07%, or $17,361,800 to Covington;
• 11.88%, or $2,823,496 to Oxford;
• 9.26%, or $2,200,818 to Porterdale;
• 3.48%, or $826,990.56 to Newborn;
• 2.28%, or $540,730.08 to Mansfield; and
• 0.03%, or $6,106.32 to Social Circle.
The city of Covington plans to use all of its collections for road, street and bridge projects.
The county’s project list is more extensive. The project costs have been changed slightly from the initially proposed list to include bonding costs if commissioners were to decide to bond the projects:
• Administration Building Reutilization - $2,344,000
• Brown Bridge Widening - $12,000,000
• Centralized Storage and Maintenance Facility - $1,900,000
• General Government Fleet Replacement - $2,835,600
• Highway 278 Community Improvement District - $1,000,000
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
