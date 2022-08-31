Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes prepares to place a time capsule into the ground at the center of the county's Bicentennial Walkway. The walkway is located outside the north entrance to the county Administration Building.
Covington Mayor Steve Horton places dirt into the hole in the Bicentennial Walkway where a time capsule was buried Monday. Waiting their turn are County Manager Jarvis Sims, District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason and former Covington City Council member Janet Goodman.
Former longtime Covington City Council member Janet Goodman helps to cover the county's bicentennial capsule Monday. Monday was also Goodman's birthday.
Staff Photo: Alice Queen
Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes prepares to place a time capsule into the ground at the center of the county's Bicentennial Walkway. The walkway is located outside the north entrance to the county Administration Building.
Special Photo
Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes places a time capsule into the ground at the center of the county's new Bicentennial Walkway. The capsule is set to be opened in 200 years.
Covington Mayor Steve Horton places dirt into the hole in the Bicentennial Walkway where a time capsule was buried Monday. Waiting their turn are County Manager Jarvis Sims, District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason and former Covington City Council member Janet Goodman.
COVINGTON — Newton County unveiled its Bicentennial Brick Walkway Monday morning in a ceremony that included burial of a time capsule containing items from the county and each of its municipalities.
The walkway, located off Pace Street outside the north entrance to the county Administration Building, is paved with commemorative bricks. The time capsule is buried at the center of the walkway.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes used the occasion to call the community to greater unity in the next 200 years.
“Our theme is ‘200 years behind us; OneNewton in front of us,’” said Banes. So what I put in (the time capsule) is a lot of prayer that our community can rise up and be the OneNewton that we talk about — that we can stop fighting each other, that we can stop fighting against each other, that we don’t look at skin color, we don’t look at Black or white, we don’t look at west side or east side. We’re going to keep saying that same prayer, and anybody who comes up against OneNewton, we’re going to pray that God has mercy on their soul.”
Covington Mayor Steve Horton noted that the achievements of the past are the foundation of the present and the future.
“Newton County is a great place to live, to work and to play,” said Horton. “In the years I have lived here, I’ve seen some changes, and all of it wasn’t as great as we wanted it to be, but it has led us to being as great as we are today.”
The city of Covington is also celebrating its bicentennial this year.
County Manager Jarvis Sims urged the community to use the county’s accomplishments to build toward a better future.
“We need to sit back and think about all of the accomplishments that have occurred over these 200 years, as well as look forward to what we can do to make our accomplishments more over the next 200 years,” Sims said.
The following items were placed in the time capsule, which is expected to be opened on Dec. 21, 2221:
• From Newton County — Bicentennial lapel pin, bicentennial mask, bicentennial banner, Bicentennial Committee pictures, bark from the 150-year-old magnolia tree recently removed from the Square;
• From the city of Covington — Laminated copy of city employee listing;
• From the city of Oxford — Yarbrough oak acorns;
• From the city of Newborn — Historic Newborn Schoolhouse T-shirt;
• From the city of Mansfield — City Commission meeting agenda, minutes and town plat;
• From the city of Social Circle — Gold key to the city of Social Circle;
• From the city of Porterdale — City of Porterdale picture booklet and small cotton twine spool.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.