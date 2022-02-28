COVINGTON — The former owner of a DeKalb County movie studio has reportedly purchased 1,500 acres in Newton County for the filming of action/adventure movie scenes.
Bisnow reported that Ryan Millsap, founder and former owner of Blackhall Studios, has purchased land off Elks Club Road where he will produce content for Blackhall Americana, his new action movie streaming service. The sale price of the land was reported to be $14 million.
The property will reportedly be used to film action scenes involving military vehicles, gun battles, speeding Humvees, explosions and more. According to the Blackhall Americana website, the company “will make the kind of movies and television audiences love and aren’t getting — aspirational high-action and high-intensity content that reaffirms the American spirit.”
The property is located east of Covington in District 5 and across Elks Club Road from District 1. District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan said Monday he had not been made aware of the project, and District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said he only learned about it Sunday on social media. Both commissioners expressed initial concerns about the project.
Cowan said he would expect the project to go through the rezoning process if there will be permanent structures built there. He said he believes the community already has enough film industry representatives, and he would not be in favor of adding more.
Covington is already home to Cinelease - Three Ring Studios and Triple Horse Studios.
Edwards was particularly concerned that commissioners were not notified by “quasi government” agencies that receive financial support from the county and would have been aware of the project. Edwards said communication between commissioners and those agencies is “lacking.”
“We’ve got the Chamber (of Commerce), we’ve got the Industrial Development Authority, the Economic Development wing of the IDA, the Joint Development Authority, Newton County Tomorrow and the Water and Sewerage Authority,” he said. “All of those are not on the same page. At least the commissioners are not on the same page.”
Edwards said he made his displeasure known to some people Monday morning. “Supposedly there are some things in the works now to make communications better,” he said.
“All of our quasi-government entities are good,” he said. “I think they are needed, but we’ve got a strategic plan, and if all these entities aren’t in tune with that strategic plan, then we’ve got a problem.”
Meanwhile, Millsap has also reportedly put 1,000 acres owned by BPV Real Estate Holdings LLC and Susan Wahl under contract. The land lies in eastern Newton and western Walton counties and in incorporated Social Circle. Millsap reportedly plans a major industrial development on the site.
