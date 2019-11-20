COVINGTON — A conditional use permit that would have allowed a commercial day care center in a strip center at 69 Crowell Road was denied by the Newton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday after the applicants failed to provide updated information on the property.
Development Services Director Judy Johnson told commissioners that the application was first heard by the Planning Commission in June, but it was tabled in order to get more information on the project. The request was brought back to the Planning Commission in July, at which time the planners recommended denial.
The request went before the BOC in September, and commissioners sent it back to the Planning Commission citing a number of questions that needed to be answered before they could rule. The Planning Commission again recommended denial in October, and the BOC followed suit Tuesday night.
The petitioners, Alicia Walker and Jacqueline Cooper, were not present at Tuesday’s public hearing to speak on their request.
The Planning Commission had cited a number of concerns about the project, including traffic in the area; the amount of parking available; the intensity of existing uses in the strip center; the location of the play area, which would require children to cross a truck loading zone at the rear of the building; and the lack of maintenance of the trash disposal area.
Johnson said the Planning Commission had not received any updated information about these concerns from the petitioners.
In other zoning decisions Tuesday, commissioners approved a Planning Commission recommendation for approval of a conditional use permit for a Brazilian jiu-jitsu training facility at a residence on County Line Road.
Johnson said plans call for the training to be done in an existing 2,400-square-foot building on the property that totals 26.32 acres.
The approval included a number of conditions, including ending training no later than 9 p.m. each day.
