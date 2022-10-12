COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners heard requests from department heads Monday for funding from the county’s second installment of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The requests total $8,650,000, with 45% of the funds requested for infrastructure needs, 36% for public safety and 19% for quality of life.
Commissioners will consider the requests and hear recommendations from the county’s ARPA consultant at their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, before making decisions about funding allocations.
Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims pointed out that many of the requests for funding followed a “common theme.”
“We are driving aged vehicles, vehicles that are 15, 20, 25 years old with over 200,000 miles,” he said. “We are asking our directors to be innovative; however, we are not providing the necessary equipment for them to be innovative. We are also wanting a high quality of life with our parks and recreation and, again, we don’t have the resources to address that.”
Vehicles were requested by the Board of Commissioners Department, Development Services Department, District Attorney’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, Fire Department, Fleet Department, Solid Waste Management, GIS Department, Senior Services Department, Sheriff’s Office and Tax Assessor’s Office. Department heads who presented their requests to commissioners cited the age of their existing vehicles and concerns about reliability, safety and the cost of maintaining older vehicles.
Sheriff’s Office budget analyst Ruben Brambila said the NCSO has 236 vehicles in its fleet, with 78% of them having between 200,000 and 500,000 miles.
In all, more than 30 vehicles were requested, ranging from four-wheel drive trucks to shuttle buses for seniors. The cost to purchase them is an estimated $1.85 million.
In addition, the Facilities Department requested $265,000 to replace the windows in the Historic Courthouse, improvements to HVAC systems, and a new roof for the Health Department building.
The Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department requested the largest sums. NCSO requested $2 million total — half to be spent on the purchase and equipment for 18 patrol cars and half to be spent on unspecified building renovations and improvements that will be prioritized as needed.
The Fire Department requested equipment totaling $1.052 million, including rescue equipment, hoses and nozzles, an air cascade system, and more. The Fire Department also requested $600,000 to purchase the office unit next door to its headquarters for more office space.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.