COVINGTON — Three fiscal year 2023 budget options were presented to the Newton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, one of which would mean no tax increase for property owners.
In response to direction from the Board of Commissioners at a May public hearing, County Manager Jarvis Sims brought the three options to the board Tuesday. One option is based on a millage rate of 9.454, which would keep tax collections at the same level as last year. The two other options would increase property taxes on a $300,000 house by $25 or $29.
All three budget options are based on a projected increase in the tax digest of 22%, and anticipated increases in Local Option Sales Tax and motor vehicle title ad valorem taxes.
The general fund budget Sims presented to commissioners on May 31 totaled $84.7 million and was based on a millage of 11.145, the same as last year.
All three budget options presented Tuesday include pay and benefit increases previously proposed by Sims. They are as follows:
• Step increases for employees - $1,420,000
• Bringing minimum wage to $15 per hour - $300,000
• 4% cost-of-living adjustment for employees - $1,135,000
• Health insurance premium increase - $720,000 (12%)
• Contingency - $250,000
• New positions - $336,967
Following are details on the three budget options presented Tuesday:
OPTION 1
• General fund total - $82,935,327
• $1 million transfer to the Capital Improvements Fund removed
• Transfer to the Worker’s Compensation Fund reduced by $500,000
• Contingency fund reduced by $250,000
• Contingency for new positions reduced by $64,530
• Local Option Sales Tax collections increased by $573,144
• Total general fund budget reduced by $1,814,530
• Property taxes reduced by $2,387,674
OPTION 2
• General fund total - $83,848,360
• All new positions removed - $336,967
• Transfer to Worker’s Compensation Fund reduced by $500,000
• Local Option Sales Tax collections increased by $573,144
• Total general fund budget decreased by $901,497
• Property taxes reduced by $1,474,641
• Millage rate - 9.671
• Property taxes on $300,000 home reduced by $25
OPTION 3
• General fund total - $83,999,857
• Contingency Fund reduced by $250,000
• Transfer to Workers Compensation Fund reduced by $500,000
• LOST revenue increased by $573,144
• Total general fund budget decreased by $750,000
• Property taxes reduced by $1,323,144
• Millage rate - 9.706
• Property taxes on $300,000 home reduced by $29
Options 1 and 3 include the new positions initally proposed by Sims. They are as follows:
• Animal Services - senior kennel maintenance - $30,442
• District Attorney - administrative tech - $24,831
• Elections - elections technician - $24,831
• Fire Services - six new firefighter positions - total $173,844
• GIS - GIS intern - $7,536
• Probate Court - Deputy clerk - $35,574
• Recreation - Special projects coordinator - $39,909
The commissioners are scheduled to have a second public hearing on the budget on June 28, 6 p.m., at the Historic Courthouse, followed by adoption of the budget at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.