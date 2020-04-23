COVINGTON — Newton County residents are encouraged to continue to shelter in place and follow social distancing protocols for COVID-19, even as some businesses in the state are allowed to reopen.
“I want to encourage the citizens of Newton County to make sure that you are doing the best thing you possibly can to be safe, make sure your family is being safe, continue to wash your hands, continue to wear your masks, continue to be 6 feet away from the next person,” said Chairman Marcello Banes during comments at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting conducted via teleconference.
Banes said members of the county’s church community had asked to hear what BOC members advised regarding opening businesses and holding public gatherings.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday announced that some non-essential businesses — such as hair salons and restaurants — would be allowed to reopen under certain restrictions as part of a phased program. However, Banes said most county offices would continue to be closed for at least another two weeks and employees would continue to telecommute. All five commissioners agreed with the chairman and supported efforts to continue social distancing.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said he preferred to “err on the side of caution” with regard to reopening county offices.
“I think it would probably be wise, if we have survived to this point as a county with our services and our employees, two more weeks is not going to hurt,” he said.
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson advised churches to continue to hold virtual or drive-through services.
“I believe most people, especially old folks like me, are really kind of scared to death to go out and congregate with a lot of people at this point,” Henderson said.
Henderson added that common sense indicates to him that “this is not over.”
“If you want to go to church, continue to go in your car; let the preacher come out and bless you.”
District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz pointed out that hotspots for the virus in Georgia were connected in some way to funerals or church services, particularly in Rome, Bartow County and Dougherty County. “In those communities, there has been devastation,” she said.
“I am a firm believer that we are not through this yet,” added Schulz. “I’m just not sure how you implement 6-foot distancing throughout your entire church community. I believe we need to be patient and let’s see how this first rollout of phase 1 works. … the greatest concentration of hotspots in rural counties started with churches and funerals. We certainly don’t want to be a hotspot …”
