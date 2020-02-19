COVINGTON — The first step toward placing the Newton County Recreation Department under county management was completed Tuesday night with a 3-1 vote by the Board of Commissioners. The board approved a resolution asking the county’s legislative delegation to introduce a bill in the General Assembly dissolving the Recreation Commission, the governing board of the Rec Department.
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson cast the dissenting vote, voicing strong opposition to the move for several reasons. Henderson’s district includes a portion of the city of Covington, along with District 5, which is represented by Commissioner Ronnie Cowan. Since Cowan was absent from Tuesday’s meeting, Henderson said a vote on the issue should be tabled until Cowan could be present. “How can we not include the city in the conversation?” he said.
Henderson also said he felt the Recreation Commission was being unfairly targeted for “one mistake,” apparently referring to the Rec Commission’s decision in December to pay $28,500 in bonuses to six senior staff members. The payments were later determined to be illegal, and the employees were told to repay the funds. Henderson said it was not surprising that the Recreation Commission erred considering that almost all of them were newly appointed last year. Those new appointments were made by BOC Chairman Marcello Banes in the fallout over a lawsuit brought by the former recreation director for wrongful termination by the Recreation Commission.
Once the process of dissolving the Recreation Commission is completed, commissioners indicated they intend to establish an appointed recreation advisory board. Banes and District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said it is their hope that the members of the Rec Commission will stay on as members of that board.
Edwards said he appreciates the work done by the Recreation Commission members, who all serve as volunteers, but he believes bringing recreation under the county umbrella is the right move.
“It seems to be not an uncommon practice, and I think the timing is just now,” he said.
District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz said she spoke with commissioners in other counties where recreation is a county department.
“They gave me a lot of reassurance that this was a good way to proceed,” she said.
Banes also expressed appreciation for what he described as “a stand-up board.”
“They came in at a time that we needed them to kind of settle things down, and they did that,” said Banes.
Recreation Commission Chairman John Anglin, who spoke during the public comment period at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, said the commission had made a lot of tough decisions over the past year and had overseen a lot of progress. He acknowledged the mistake of paying the bonuses, saying, “Yes, we are an inexperienced board. Better yet, we — or maybe I should say I — am sometimes naive. Maybe moving forward I would do more due diligence than I have done.”
“Board, I implore you to vote at what you see is best for the community, the athletes and the citizens, whatever you see is best,” Anglin added. “But I implore you not to do that out of political pressure and fear.”
