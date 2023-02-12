COVINGTON — Businesses and non-profit organizations in Newton County that do not have a business license will not be eligible to receive American Rescue Plan Act funding through the county.
The Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to make having a business license a requirement for the federal assistance administered by the county, despite arguments to the contrary by District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson.
In November the Board of Commissioners allocated $21.7 million in ARPA funds, excluding approxmately $5 million already allocated for capital needs. Of that $21.7 million, the BOC earmarked $1 million for a Small Business Assistance Program, a competitive grant program for small businesses of fewer than 25 employees that were adversely affected by the pandemic. In order to receive the grants, businesses will have to demonstrate need by providing federal tax returns. The maximum grant per business is $20,000.
The board also allocated $2 million for non-profit organizations. This is a competitive grant program for organizations that can demonstrate a reduction in gross or net income due to the pandemic. The maximum grant per organization is $100,000.
Sanders argued that the U.S. Treasury Department does not require a business license in order for businesses to qualify for the grants. She said having any type of license in the state should be sufficient.
“It’s going to be eliminating a lot of businesses because a lot of businesses are not required to have a permit in Newton County,” she said.
Henderson said he was concerned that the businesses most in need would not receive assistance.
“The whole idea was to give somebody a hand up, to help the people who are in need,” Henderson said.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards asked County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter if businesses operating in Newton County are required to have a business license.
“As a general rule, yes,” said Jaugstetter. “You are required to pay an occupational tax in the county. Businesses with multiple locations may not be required to have a license in every location.”
Edwards made a motion to require businesses and non-profits to have a license either with the county or one of the municipalities within the county in order to receive the grants. District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan seconded the motion, and it passed with Sanders and Henderson opposed.
The board agreed that the grants will be available to both home-based and brick-and-mortar businesses and non-profits.
In comments made to the board prior to its ARPA discussion, Debbie Harper, president of the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber represents 600 businesses in Newton County that employ approximately 20,000 people. On behalf of the Chamber, Harper asked that the board make having a business license a requirement for the grants.
"I understand this is not a requirement by the Treasury," she said, "but it is a requirement by Newton County to operate a business here, and we feel that should mirror the requirement in the county."
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.