COVINGTON — After months of debate, a location for the Westside Youth Facility was selected Tuesday night in a 3-2 vote by the Newton County Board of Commissioners.
The decision did not find favor with District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson, who cast the two dissenting votes.
The selected site, identified as the Addison property, is located on Brown Bridge Road adjacent to the Trelawney subdivision. It is comprised of 4 acres that connects to another 11 acres that the county already owns. The county’s property is part of a mitigation easement and cannot be developed but can be used for passive recreation.
The Addison property will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club and will be provided to the county for the youth facility at no charge, with the proviso that the circa 1910 house on the property be retained and incorporated into the youth facility design.
The site’s location next to Trelawney was a key reason Sanders and Henderson said they were opposed to it.
Sanders said she had met with residents of the subdivision as recently as Feb. 5 where she was told they did not want the facility next to their neighborhood.
Sanders had sought to have the youth facility located on the Monk property, a 60-plus-acre tract of land off Fairview Road in her district. However, according to the county, the sellers of that property wanted more than the appraised value of $2.3 million.
The Addison property is located in District 4, Henderson’s district.
Henderson said the input from residents should have been considered in the decision to locate the youth facility on the Addison property.
“I think it is a disservice in Black History Month that you are going into a community that is two-thirds Black people and do what you used to do in old times,” Henderson said. “Just do what you want in a community and come out and say it’s all right.”
Sanders said the decision was made in retaliation for her unauthorized application for a federal grant for the youth facility. Congressman Hank Johnson’s office announced in December the grant had been approved. It later came to light that the county had not officially applied for the funding.
“We all know what this is about,” said Sanders. “This is about Commissioner Sanders applying for a $4 million grant and it got approved … so let’s teach Commissioner Sanders a lesson. That’s what it’s all about. Not listening to the community, not listening to what the people want.”
The county has earmarked about $4 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funding for the Westside Youth Facility. Voters approved $495,000 for a Westside Youth Outreach Facility in the 2017 SPLOST referendum, but there was no stipulation that it be located in District 3. Then, in March 2022, commissioners voted to allocate another $3.755 million in excess SPLOST funding to the project.
