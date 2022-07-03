COVINGTON — Newton commissioners tabled a vote to hire a consultant to oversee distribution of the county’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds at their June 21 meeting after District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders objected, saying that she had not been given a copy of the contract nor details about the top three candidates.
Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims presented the board with a recommendation to hire Iparametrics LLC of Alpharetta to oversee program management of the funds and reporting to the federal government on the expenditures the county makes. Sims said the contract could extend to 2026 if needed.
Sims said the county received eight responses to its Request for Proposals for a consultant, and he narrowed the field to three. A committee made up of Sims, Finance Director Brittany White, Water Resources Director James Brown and Public Works Director Chester Clegg then made the final selection to recommend to the board.
Sanders said she agrees with hiring a consultant to handle the ARPA oversight, but that she wanted to see the top three candidates and the reasons the others weren’t selected. Sanders made a motion to table the selection of a consultant, and the board agreed unanimously.
Commissioners haven’t always been in agreement on hiring a consultant to manage the county’s ARPA funds. Last year former county manager Lloyd Kerr was forced out of his position after more than five years. Among other issues, Sanders, District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson disagreed with Kerr’s plan to hire a consultant to oversee distribution of the county’s millions in ARPA funds. The county received $10.8 million in the first installment of ARPA funding AND received a second installment of a similar amount last week.
So far, the county has spent $1,950,649 on premium pay for employees, $506,127 on expansion of broadband, $700,000 on homeowner/rental assistance, $672,900 in support of Willing Helpers Medical, a nonprofit organization; and $9,327 to pay for the Liberty Middle School Family Career and Community Leaders of America organization to attend a national conference in California. Another $400,000 has been earmarked for Viewpoint Health, which is pending legal review, and each of the five commissioners has been allocated $1 million to apply where they see fit.
About $7.65 million has either been spent or allocated, with about $14 million remaining.
All ARPA expenditures must go before the full Board of Commissioners for approval and all are subject to legal review. An ARPA Committee, made up of County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter and Commissioners Stan Edwards and Sanders, reviews the spending requests before they are presented to the board for approval.
Other proposals for ARPA spending under consideration include the following:
• A request from Sanders to fund a Youth Commissioners Program that would include student representatives from each high school in the county - $50,000
• A request from Sanders to provide $200 grocery store gift cards to families in need in her district - $100,000
• A request from Sanders to fund two counselors at a Westside Youth Facility in her district - $220,000
• A request from District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson to fund an accessory building at Nelson Heights Community Center and stock it with food for distribution to those in need - $150,000
• A request from Henderson for a classroom expansion at Nelson Heights Community Center - $100,000
• A request from Henderson for playground equipment for a day care center on Hazelbrand Road - $25,000
• A request from Henderson for funding for African American history preservation - $110,000
• A request from Henderson for recreation programs for children - $300,000
• A request from Henderson for fans to be distributed to senior citizens - $50,000
• A request from Commissioner Ronnie Cowan to provide funding to the Newton County court system
Interim County Manager Sims has also requested $6 million to address various needs in county departments.
