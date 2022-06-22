COVINGTON — Residents of the Fairview Estates area were relieved Tuesday night after the Board of Commissioners voted to table a $217,000 contract for design services for a Westside Youth Facility at Fairview Community Park.
In a subsequent motion, commissioners voted to amend a Request for Proposals (RFP) approved June 7 to remove any mention of Fairview Community Park as the location for the youth center.
About a dozen residents opposed to the youth center in their neighborhood turned out for the meeting after commissioners voted at the June 7 meeting to approve an RFP for design services for the center at Fairview Community Park. Although the RFP specified that location, the Board of Commissioners had never voted to build the center there. In fact, the board had voted in February 2021 against a motion by District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders to use Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenues to build the park at that location.
Some commissioners said last week they were unclear how the RFP came to include a location for the youth center, although that RFP was approved unanimously. At Tuesday’s meeting, project manager Jeff Prine, with Ascension Program Management, took responsibility for including the location in the RFP.
Prine said he had met with former county manager Lloyd Kerr to discuss projects on the 2017 SPLOST list that had not been initiated, and he understood the Westside Youth Facility to be a District 3 project. Later, in March, Prine said there was a work session at which Fairview Community Park was mentioned as the location.
“I’m not saying we took a vote on it, but we did talk about it,” he said.
Prine said although the county has received RFPs for the project, no actual design work has been done. He said commissioners could go ahead and approve the recommended firm — Jericho Design Group — which would then be able to help with determining site selection and design elements for the facility as part of its scope of work.
Commissioner Sanders made a motion to move forward with the contract, and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson seconded it.
However, District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards said he thought it would be wise to have a site “locked down” before spending money on design services.
District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason said the project should be handled like others have been— with a site selected before moving to the design phase.
“I think we don’t want to put the cart before the horse,” he said. “We don’t want to get into a design when we don’t even know where it’s going to be.”
Mason was critical of placing Fairview Community Park on the RFP when residents clearly do not want it there.
“If the citizens and residents don’t want it in Fairview, and we currently have an RFP out there saying it’s for Fairview, it’s confuing to our residents because they think we are moving forward with the RFP by stating it’s going to be at Fairview,” he said. “So this board needs to correct that.”
Mason made a substitute motion to table approval of the design services contract until a location for the youth center has been finalized. Commissioner Edwards seconded the motion, and it was approved by a 3-2 vote, with Sanders and Henderson opposed.
Sanders later made a motion to approve a resolution to correct the RFP and remove Fairview Community Park as the location; it was approved unanimously.
Sanders said she has proposed a second location for the youth facility to Prine and to fellow board members but could not disclose it in a public meeting. She said a town hall meeting to discuss plans for the youth facility was planned for Thursday, June 23, at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Westside Precinct at 6 p.m.
