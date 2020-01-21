COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners approved a one-year renewal of the county’s legal services contract with Jarrard & Davis earlier this month, with a stipulation that County Manager Lloyd Kerr evaluate and assess options for creating an in-house legal department. Kerr is expected to report his findings to commissioners during the upcoming budget process.
Newton commissioners have struggled to reduce spending on legal services for at least the past five years. Despite setting a goal to limit 2019 legal spending to $700,000, the county exceeded that figure by more than $100,000.
Expenditures for legal services totaled about $844,390 in fiscal year 2019, from July 2018 to June 2019. While legal spending did not reach the county’s stated goal, it has decreased some over the past couple of years. Legal spending totaled $988,677 in fiscal 2017 and was more than $1 million in fiscal 2016.
Commissioners agreed last year to try to limit legal expenditures to about $58,000 per month and to develop strategies to hit that target. There were only two months in fiscal year 2019 that legal spending was in that range — March and December. Legal expenses were greatest in August and July 2018, topping $90,000 each of those months.
During discussion of the Jarrard & Davis contract at the BOC’s Jan. 7 meeting, District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson reminded board members that the commission had agreed to hire an in-house attorney when they cut ties with long-time county attorney Tommy Craig in November 2015. At that time, the county had been under intense public pressure for months to make changes to legal services due to legal fees from Craig that topped $1 million for each of the two prior years. Commissioners approved a motion to move forward with an in-house legal department, effectively eliminating Craig from county service. Three commissioners who supported that move are no longer on the commission — John Douglas, Lanier Sims and Levie Maddox have been succeeded by Stan Edwards, Demond Mason and Ronnie Cowan, respectively.
However, since that 2015 vote, the county contracted with Jarrard & Davis, with attorney Megan Martin serving as the county’s primary legal representative. Over the past couple of years, Martin has worked with the county to help departments reduce their reliance on legal advice. Martin told commissioners on several occasions that a county of Newton’s size should have legal billing of about $600,000 annually.
“It’s not right for the citizens to pay as much as they pay for an attorney,” said Henderson on Jan. 7. “It should be cut. We should do what we said — an in-house attorney.”
Chairman Marcello Banes said his intention during the budget process was to ask Kerr to explore establishing a legal department.
“I do think we owe it to the citizens to get our legal costs down as much as we possibly can,” he said.
Kerr said the county could terminate its contract with Jarrard & Davis at any point, with the proper notice.
“Regardless of what we do … legal advice is a very expensive thing,” he said. “While we may save some, one of the benefits to having Jarrard & Davis is that they do have a staff that has expertise in contracts, taxes, human resources, and so on and so forth. No single attorney can be an expert in everything, so I think that’s another part of the consideration.”
Kerr said if the county establishes an in-house legal department, there will still be times when outside counsel will be needed.
District 5 Commissioner Ronnnie Cowan said he’s aware that Jarrard & Davis has been “putting out fires” over the past several years with some legal issues the county faced. He said he supports an in-house legal department, but perhaps now is not the best time.
District 1 Commissioner Edwards expressed similar views, saying that the county has some legal issues in the works that need to be resolved. He suggested a one-year period to give the county and Jarrard & Davis time to work out an “exit strategy.”
