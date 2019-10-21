COVINGTON — The 14.9-mile Cricket Frog Trail that traverses across Newton County got a boost last week when county commissioners voted to allow the use of impact fee funds to go toward paving a portion of the trail.
The trail, which follows the route of what was once the Central of Georgia Railroad, runs from Washington Street in Covington to Ziegler Road, just west of Newborn. The trail, which is leased from the railroad by Newton Trail - Path Foundation, is mostly primitive now, but .65 miles between Elm Street and Conyers Street in Covington has been paved. Of the 14.9 miles of trail, about 6.5 miles are open to the public.
County Manager Lloyd Kerr told commissioners last week that the county has about $370,000 in impact fee funds earmarked for recreation that can be used to help pay for paving of the trail in unincorporated Newton County. Commissioners approved a 15-year paving and public use agreement with Newton Trail - Path Foundation Inc. that will make it possible for the county to use the funds for the trail. The agreement calls for paving to begin no later than Dec. 31, 2021 and to cover at least 2 miles, although the county will have the right to pave the entirety of the trail in the county — which totals about 9 miles. According to the foundation, the trail includes four trestle bridges in need of restoration. Closed to public access, the trestle bridges cross Dried Indian Creek, the Alcovy River, West Bear Creek and East Bear Creek.
The foundation will be responsible for operation and maintenance of the trail, including moving, removal of debris and control of plant growth. Greg Richardson, chairman of Newton Trail, told commissioners that the foundation plans to establish a weekly maintenance schedule to remove plant growth so that users of the trail will have a clear sight line along the trail to enhance safety.