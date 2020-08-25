COVINGTON — Sam Ramsey, widely regarded as a statesman of Covington and Newton County, died during the night of Aug. 25.
Ramsey, who owned and operated the family business Ramsey’s Furniture on the Square for decades, served as a Covington City Council member and as mayor of the city where he was born and grew up.
Ramsey was a fifth generation descendant of original settlers in Newton County and a graduate of Newton County High School, Oxford College and Emory University. He dedicated four decades to Salem Campground and served as chairman of the program committee for 53 years and the board of trustees for 11 years. Ramsey was a certified lay speaker for the United Methodist Church and a member of Gideons International.
Ramsey served on the Covington Planning and Zoning Commission for 17 years, as a City Council member for nine and as mayor for 11.
During his tenure as mayor, Covington was recognized as a City of Excellence by Georgia Trend magazine, the Covington Police Department was awarded the International Webber Seavey Award as the top Police Department in the World, the Covington Fire Department was internationally accredited, Covington was selected as an Olympic Torch City in the 1996 Summer Olympics Relay, and every department in the city government was internationally accredited.
Ramsey was president and CEO of Ramsey Furniture Company in Covington. Among his many awards, Ramsey was honored with the Distinguished Alumnus of Emory University Award in 1989 and the R.O. Arnold Award for Community Service by the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce in 1993.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Covington for 80 years, where he served as chairman of many boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.