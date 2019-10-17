COVINGTON — Newton County’s Board of Commissioners appears poised to take up the issue of air quality testing for levels of ethylene oxide.
Although the county had deferred to the Governor’s Office before taking steps to test air quality, on Tuesday at least three commissioners indicated they were in favor of moving forward with some type of testing.
Following commissioner comments Tuesday night at the BOC regular meeting, and after hearing from three residents calling for the county to initiate air testing for ethylene oxide, Chairman Marcello Banes noted that three commissioners had spoken out in favor of testing — Ronnie Cowan, J.C. Henderson and Demond Mason.
“I will be reaching out to the county manager next week, and we will be talking about doing some testing,” said Banes. “I have three votes to get it on the agenda. So we’ll place it on the agenda, and if it passes, we will look at doing some testing.”
The next regular BOC meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse on Clark Street.