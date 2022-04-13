COVINGTON — A moratorium on residential development in Newton County has been extended for a fifth time as the county continues to work on updating its zoning ordinance. The moratorium is now set to expire on July 19.
Commissioners voted unanimously at a Tuesday special called meeting to extend the moratorium, which covers the acceptance of applications for zoning and preliminary plats for new residential development.
The moratorium does not apply to developments that had previously received a preliminary plat nor to developments on raw land with an average lot size of at least 2 acres per parcel.
Former Development Services director Judy Johnson, who has since taken a position with Jasper County, told commissioners in January that the county needs to update its ordinance to address changes the department is seeing in residential development.
“We need to evaluate our road networks, we need to evaluate where our fire stations are, we need to evaluate how many entrances are best for a good planned development. We need to evaluate do we need interconnectivity? And our ordinance at this time is silent over a lot of these good planning measures that make less of an impact when you are dropping X amount of houses on a spot of land,” Johnson said at the time.
The Board of Commissioners has held one work session to discuss changes to the ordinance, and another is expected to be held next month to gather input from the commissioners. Following the work session, two public hearings will be held before a vote by the board — likely sometime in July.
The moratorium has been in place since September 2021.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.