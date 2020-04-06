COVINGTON — At the recommendation of Chairman Marcello Banes and District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards, the Newton Board of Commissioners has agreed to earmark $10,000 to help feed children who are out of school.
Edwards, who is a former member of the Board of Education, called for the county to set aside the funding to help the Newton County School System provide meals to children who depend on school meals for breakfast and lunch.
With schools now closed through the end of the school year due to the coronavirus health crisis, the school system, with assistance from Action Ministries and other volunteers, has been providing bagged breakfast and lunch meals at several schools and drop-off locations.
During the BOC’s teleconference meeting on April 1, Edwards suggested earmarking $10,000 to assist with the feeding program.
“I’m also challenging the community to reach out to Action Ministries and see what you can do to help,” said Edwards. “My wife is a teacher, and she sees firsthand exactly what these kids have and don’t have. They can’t wait to get back to school on Monday from the weekend so they can have a meal.”
During discussion of the proposal, commissioners said they wanted to make sure that meals are delivered to children who don’t have transportation to the school pick-up sites.
Banes said he would have a discussion with Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey to see if the could have meals dropped at school bus stops.
Commissioners unanimously approved the $10,000 appropriation.
Following is the school system's current list of meal distribution sites and delivery locations:
NCSS meal distribution sites at schools:
Alcovy High School
14567 Ga. Highway 36, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Middle Ridge Elementary School
11649 Covington Bypass Road, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Newton High School
1 Ram Way, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Oak Hill Elementary School
6243 Ga. Highway 212, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
South Salem Elementary School
5335 Salem Road, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Middle School
13357 Brown Bridge Road, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
NCSS is also delivering meals directly to the following neighborhoods. Please note delivery times for each site.
Arbor Lake Apartments (NCSS bus stop delivery)
431 Kirkland Road, Covington
Time: Noon – 12:45 p.m.
Bethlehem Baptist Church (Meal distribution partner: Bethlehem Baptist Church)
2177 Usher Street NW, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – Noon
Cedar Grove Mobile Home Park (NCSS bus stop delivery)
961 Ga. Highway 11 South, Mansfield
Time: 11:45 am – 12:30 pm
City of Porterdale (Meal distribution partner: Action Ministries)
Intersection of Main Street (Ga. Highway. 81) and Hemlock Street, Porterdale
Time: 11 a.m. – Noon
Covington Estates (NCSS bus stop delivery)
460 Ga. Highway 142, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Eagle Point Community (Meal distribution partner: Action Ministries)
12145 Ga. Highway 36, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Housing Authority of the City of Covington (Meal distribution partner: Action Ministries)
5160 Alcovy Road, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Jamestown (NCSS bus stop delivery)
2nd Avenue and Lee Street, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Magnolia Heights Apartments (NCSS bus stop delivery)
10156 Magnolia Heights Circle, Covington
Time: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Nelson Heights Community Center (Meal distribution partner: Action Ministries)
7200 Lassiter St. SW, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Oak Forest Mobile Home Community (NCSS bus stop delivery)
67 Cowan Road, Covington
Time: Noon – 12:45 p.m.
Park View Apartments (NCSS bus stop delivery) – Begins April 2, 2020
10920 Covington Bypass Road, Covington
Time: 12:20 p.m. – 12:50 p.m.
Riverside Estates (NCSS bus stop delivery)
1891 Access Road, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Salem Springs Mobile Home Park (NCSS bus stop delivery)
4020 Salem Road, Covington
Time: Noon – 12:45 p.m.
Wagon Train (NCSS bus stop delivery)
3559 Salem Road, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
Wells Mobile Home Park (NCSS bus stop delivery)
12641 Brown Bridge Road, Covington
Time: 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
This program is solely for the pick-up of meals at distribution sites and bus stop locations, as meals cannot be consumed on site. If your student currently receives a documented Special Diet Meal Accommodation through the School Nutrition Program, please let us know by contacting us at 770-788-3120.
