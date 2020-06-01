OXFORD - A retired Lifeflight helicopter pilot and his wife died in a three-car accident about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 31.
Benjamin Fred Christian, 72, and his wife, Sandra Christian, 70, died after the car he was driving was struck head on by another vehicle that crossed the centerline on Ga. Highway 36. The Christians' vehicle overturned and another vehicle behind the Christians also struck them.
The investigation into the accident by the Georgia State Patrol is still underway, and more information will be released once the investigation is completed.
