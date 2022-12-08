COVINGTON — Newton County and the city of Covington are joining forces to provide a warming shelter for homeless people in the community.
The Covington City Council voted at its Nov. 21 meeting to contribute $40,000 toward a warming shelter operated by a third party, as long as the county takes the lead on the project, provides financial oversight for the shelter operation and provides regular updates to the council on the number of patrons served and the itemized cost to operate the shelter.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the city for operation of the shelter. The county agreed to contribute $50,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The county plans to contract with Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter in Covington to provide the service. Garden of Gethsemane was founded as part of Rainbow Covenant Ministries in 2001 and is operated by Pastor Clara Lett.
County Manager Jarvis Sims said he toured the shelter operation and felt it was the best option.
“I was very impressed, actually, with the facility, with the essential services that they had as far as bedding, showers,” said Sims. “We also talked about food, clothing – all of those services were in one house as far them versus us trying to outsource it and have different entities provide the same services. (Lett) can do it there.”
Sims said plans call for 20 beds to be available at the warming shelter. He also said Lett will be reaching out to the homeless community to find those who are in need of the service.
“She is familiar with where there are homeless people in the county, and she will be going there to see if there is a need,” he said.
The agreement with the city calls for the warming shelter to open no later than Jan. 3 and remain in operation until March 31.
Sims also asked that commissioners consider making funding for a warming shelter an annual budgeted expense.
“I think right now we are kind of behind; we’ve already had a lot of cold days,” he said.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.