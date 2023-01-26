Stormdebris.jpg

Newton County crews are in the process of picking up storm debris from the rights of way in the southern portion of the county. The county asks that residents have their debris placed on the rights of way by Feb. 11.

COVINGTON — Crews from Newton County and the Georgia Department of Transportation have begun picking up debris placed on the rights of way in the southern portion of Newton County Monday.

Crews will be clearing the area of tree and brush debris caused by the tornadoes that impacted southern Newton County Jan. 12. The county asks that residents have debris by the side of the road by Feb. 11.

