Newton County crews are in the process of picking up storm debris from the rights of way in the southern portion of the county. The county asks that residents have their debris placed on the rights of way by Feb. 11.
COVINGTON — Crews from Newton County and the Georgia Department of Transportation have begun picking up debris placed on the rights of way in the southern portion of Newton County Monday.
Crews will be clearing the area of tree and brush debris caused by the tornadoes that impacted southern Newton County Jan. 12. The county asks that residents have debris by the side of the road by Feb. 11.
The Newton County landfill is also allowing residents to bring debris free of charge. The only debris eligible for collection is trees and brush; no household waste or construction materials are eligible.
Multiple crews from the Georgia Department of Transportation are assisting Newton County Public Works in debris removal.
Also, teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are conducting door-to-door assessments of the storm damage.
Those who need assistance can also call the Red Cross for help with recovery at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and/or 1-800-621-3362.
Also, residents can utilize Crisis Cleanup by calling 470-201-5701.
In addition to cleanup assistance, the U.S. Small Business Administration has opened a Business Recovery Center in Newton County at the Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center. The Newton County Business Recovery Center will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday.
Additionally, the Henry County BRC in Locust Grove will have new hours of operation beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The BRCs in Henry, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties are open to assist Georgians with applying for SBA disaster loans for losses due to severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred on Jan. 12.
“Our Business Recovery Centers are one of the most powerful resources at SBA’s disposal to support business owners in the midst of a disaster,” said Francisco Sanchez Jr., associate administrator, Office of Disaster Assistance. “Business owners can meet in-person with our specialists to apply for SBA disaster loans and get information on the full breadth of our programs designed to help them navigate their recovery.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
